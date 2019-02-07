SHC approves Farooq Sattar’s petition challenging his expulsion from MQM-P

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved a petition, filed by ‘disgruntled’ Dr Farooq Sattar, for hearing over his expulsion from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The court has issued notices to Rabita Committee and party leaders including Amir Khan and Nasreen Jalil, and ordered them to submit their response by February 14.

The petition has challenged the party’s decision by mentioning that it was against the election act as well as the party’s rules and regulations.

Farooq Sattar, as a petitioner, said that there was only Kunwar Naveed’s signature on the expulsion document.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought some time from the court to respond on the matter.

On November 8, 2018, the MQM-Pakistan’s Rabita Committee, which is considered to be the party’s decision-making council, expelled its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party for violating party’s discipline.

Earlier, party leaders at their office in Bahadurabad accused him of dividing the party.

Sattar, however, termed the decision as “unconstitutional.”

“The Rabita Committee didn’t even have the courage to publicly announce its decision,” Dr Sattar said in a press conference at his PIB colony residence.

They should have convened a workers’ meeting to announce the decision, Sattar said, adding that the workers need to be told the reasons behind the “illegal” decision.

Dr Sattar has been at loggerheads with the party’s senior leaders since February last year. The differences emerged over the distribution of Senate tickets, but Dr Sattar managed to reunite with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the General Election.

MQM-P had secured only six National Assembly seats in the general elections.

Moreover, he had claimed, at the time, that the party leaders violated certain rules and regulations while distributing tickets for the elections.