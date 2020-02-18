SHC extends bail of PPP’s Sharjeel Memon in assets case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended bail of Sindh’s former minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon till April 7.

Sharjeel Memon and other accused appear before the court for the hearing.

Justice Umar Siyal rejected National Accountability Bureau’s reply over amendments in NAB law.

“This is not the right answer over the amendments in NAB law”, Justice Umar Siyal said to NAB’s counsel after submission of reply in the SHC.

On the objection raised by the honourable judge, the NAB’s lawyer said they will submit complete report in another case on February 28.

The court after summoning the reply from DG NAB Karachi and Sukkur in the plea, extended Sharjeel Memon’s bail till April 7.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months.

References against Sharjeel

The assets beyond means corruption reference accuses PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and others suspects of financial irregularities.

The reference also stated presence of records, which confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects. The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion. Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.