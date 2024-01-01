SHC extends stay on Arif Alvi’s arrest until Jan 13

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended on Wednesday the stay order against the arrest of former president Arif Alvi until January 13 and summoned records from the Inspector General of Sindh.

According to details, the constitutional bench, comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnanul Karim, expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to present details of cases registered against the former president. Justice Adnanul Karim questioned the accountability within the police department, stating, “If the IG Sindh is not responsible, then who is?”

The Sindh additional advocate general argued that the cases against the former president were registered in Punjab, while Alvi secured bail from the Sindh High Court.

He requested additional time to gather records from various institutions.

Justice Adnanul Karim inquired whether any FIRs were being concealed, while Justice Karim Khan Agha remarked that the court summoned records due to such apprehensions.

The assistant attorney general submitted a report from the FIA, confirming that no cases were registered against Alvi in the agency.

The court granted time to provide details of cases registered within the province and adjourned the hearing to January 13.

It also extended the restraining order against the arrest of the former president and directed that he should not be apprehended in any new case.