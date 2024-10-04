SHC fixes application against sealing of Arif Alvi’s clinic

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Sindh High Court (SHC) has fixed an application for hearing against sealing of former president Arif Alvi’s dental clinic.

Alvi’s wife Samina Alvi and his son Awasb Alvi moved SHC and filed a plea which was accepted by the court.

The two-member bench would hear the case after a while.

Applicant’s lawyer Barrister Ali Tahir informed the court that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday sealed the dental clinic of Dr Arif Alvi in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) Karachi.

Consul contended that the act of sealing the clinic was political revenge and Arif Alvi was being harassed on political grounds.

Lawyer added that the dental clinic was operationalised for a long time and no notice was issued before sealing the clinic.

It is pertinent to note that Arif Alvi’s dental clinic was sealed on Thursday by the SBCA.

According to a statement issued by SBCA, the dental clinic was established in a residential bungalow. The clinic was sealed following complaints of commercial activities in a residential area.