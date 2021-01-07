SHC forms committee for research on Karoonjhar mountain

HYDERABAD (APP): The Sindh High Court while ordering research on the Karoonjhar mountain raised question that why an important global heritage site was never brought under academic and governmental research.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Amjad Ali Sahito Thursday formed a committee for the research purpose and ordered it to submit a report in 4 weeks.

The residents of Tharparkar Fakir Munawar Sagar, Teerat Jhangi and Allah Rakhio Khoso filed a petition through advocate Ghulam Mustafa Hingorjo pleaded with the court to stop the rampant stone cutting from the mountain.

They said the ongoing unlawful stone cutting was spoiling the beauty of the idyllic mountains besides causing the environmental pollution.

The bench ordered the Chief Secretary Sindh to facilitate the research committee of the experts which would submit a report before the court in 4 weeks.