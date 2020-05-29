SHC hears case regarding PIA plane crash

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday has conducted hearing on a petition regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 people with two survivors.

During the proceedings, deputy attorney general told the court that inquiry report on the incident is likely to be submitted on June 22.

French experts of Airbus company are inspecting the crash site. No further proceedings can be carried out on the petition until the submission final report of the team, the court stated.

Let it be known that at least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a PIA plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday.

The PIA plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.