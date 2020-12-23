SHC moved against quota system in CSS exams

KARACHI (TLTP): A petition challenging the quota system for induction in the Central Superior Services (CSS) was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday.

Civil rights campaigner Tariq Mansoor Advocate moved the petition stating that the Federal Public Service Commission is going to hold the CSS competitive examination 2021 in February next year.

According to a notification issued to this effect, the petitioner said, the exam will be held under CSS CE-Rules 2019 which stipulate the provincial quotas in the federal services despite the fact that the period prescribed in the first proviso of Article 27(1) of the country’s constitution for reserving posts for persons belonging to a class or area to secure their adequate representation in service of Pakistan had expired on August 13, 2013. He argued that the quota system is a violation of Articles 27, 25, 9 and 8 of the constitution.