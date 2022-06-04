SHC orders police to register missing persons’ cases

KARACHI (INP): The Sindh High Court has ordered the police to register cases regarding disappearances of people while seeking report in this connection from the provincial home department and Sindh IG police.

Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro was hearing missing persons’ case on Saturday. He ordered the police authorities to lodge cases of missing persons and then start investigation to locate their whereabouts.

He asked the authorities to take immediate steps for the recovery of disappeared people. The court also directed the home department and IG police to submit a report in this regard on Aug 25.

