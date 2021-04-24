SHC put on notice CS Sindh, 2 others in LBCA case

HYDERABAD (APP): The Sindh High Court has put on notice Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Irrigation and Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) on notice in a petition challenging appointment of Director Left Bank Canal Area (LBCA) Water Board.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench ordered the official respondents to submit a reply on May 11.

The petitioner Faisal Mughal, a farmer, maintained that Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur was a BPS-19 officer in Sindh Irrigation Department who was appointed as Director Left Bank Canal Area (LBCA) Water Board in 2017 through a notification.

He argued through his counsel that the said appointment was a violation of a previous 2002 court order.

According to the petitioner, the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Act did not allow the Chief Minister Sindh or his provincial government to interfere in the matter of appointment of a director of an area water board.

He contended that Talpur’s appointment was made on political basis and alleged that after his appointment Talpur had only been facilitating the influential persons and big landlords.

Mughal prayed that the court should direct Managing Director Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) to stop Talpur from working as the Director and to make renewed appointment strictly in compliance with the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Act.

He also pleaded that all the facilities and perks enjoyed by Talpur during his posting should be recovered from him.