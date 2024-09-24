SHC reserves verdict over SC Practice and Procedure Act amendment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court reserved verdict over challenge to amendments in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act with presidential ordinance.

The court reserved decision over the petition today after arguments.

Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed said that the court decision over the petition will be announced today.

Earlier, Ibrahim Saifuddin Advocate argued that the President of Pakistan signed on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act amendment ordinance into a law on September 20.

He said the amendments legislation was not tabled in the assembly. “The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act was passed by the National Assembly one year ago”. “Amendment in Practice and Procedure Act has been a direct attack over the judiciary,” the lawyer said.

Justice Sayeed said that the Supreme Court has itself started implementation of the amended law and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has issued a new notification.

“How could the Sindh High Court interfere in the Supreme Court’s matters?” “Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has opposed the amended law,” Ibrahim Saifuddin said.

“The Supreme Court has been divided and the high court has been authorized to hear the petition against illegally approved law under the Article 199,” the lawyer argued.

The PTI has challenged the presidential ordinance amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. The petitioner has made the federation, secretary cabinet and secretary parliamentary affairs as respondents in the case.