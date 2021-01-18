SHC summons LG’s secretary on 28th

KARACHI, (TLTP): The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday summoned secretary Local Government of Sindh on January 28 in a case related to the stray dogs.

Hearing a petition related to increasing number of dog bites cases in the province, the SHC summoned the secretary Local Government of Sindh and ordered him to apprise the court of availability of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The secretary has been directed to submit a detailed report regarding proceedings over the legislation related to neutering stray dogs in the province.

The SHC has issued several directions to the Sindh local government and health departments to prevent the people from stray dog bites. The high court took exception to the delay in framing of by-laws for dealing the matter of stray dogs under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and directed the local government secretary to frame the by-laws in larger public interest expeditiously.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned until January 28.

The number of dog bite cases in the province are increasing as the authorities fail to control over the problem of the stray dogs. On November 10, a 12-year-old boy died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Hala city of Sindh’s Matiari district. A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.