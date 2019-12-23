SHC suspends PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah’s bail

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur bench on Monday suspended Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah’s bail in the assess beyond means case.

On December 17, the PPP leader was granted bail by an accountability court against surety bonds worth Rs5 million. The bail, however, was delayed as he was unable to submit the bonds, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the SHC to nullify Shah’s bail.

The court ordered that the former Opposition leader’s bail would remain suspended until the next hearing. His lawyer, Mukesh Kumar, said the court had adjourned till January 16.

Separately, Shah is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD). As many as 18 people, including Shah, have been named in the reference.

The NAB has also nominated two of the PPP leader’s wives and two sons — Nisar Mughal and Saqib Awan — in the reference.

