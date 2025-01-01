SHC to issue arrest warrants for Sindh home secretary

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Expressing indignation over the failure of the home secretary to appear in the court in narcotics recovery cases, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday said it would issue bailable arrest warrants for him.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, heard the case.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the secretary excise and narcotics appeared in the court.

The secretary excise submitted a report to the bench.

Sindh IGP told the court that the police were taking action against those selling drugs. “The use of narcotics has increased in society. There is definitely a connection between crimes and narcotics,” he added.

Justice Sangi remarked that the case was of paramount importance.

Addressing the excise secretary, the judge asked him why he gave a statement that the bill was in the Sindh Assembly and it would be passed within 15 days.

“The bench will issue you a contempt of court notice for misstating the facts,” he said, adding, “The court will not tolerate such a non-serious attitude. We are not among those judges who keep adjourning the hearings.”