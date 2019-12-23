SHCC seals 12 unregistered clinics

F.P. Report

NAWABSHAH: The Anti-quackery team of Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), during its drive against quacks has sealed 12 unregistered clinics in Nawabshah.

Thousands of used syringes were taken under custody by health care officials from clinics during the operation, said SHCC spokesperson.

Sindh Health Care Commission, earlier in June this year, had sealed 900 healthcare establishments on violating the guidelines of SHC Commission while 4794 were issued registration certificates by the SHC to date.

This was revealed in a meeting of Sindh Healthcare Commission and its collaborative partners who met to review findings of the pilot study for the census and geo-mapping of Health Care Establishments in Sindh.

Earlier in April, the anti-quackery team of Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) visited different hospitals of Karachi for inspections over complaints filed against them.

During the visit, the SHCC team sealed operation theatre of Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital, while Arif Medical Center was also sealed due to several irregularities.

The spokesperson of the SHCC said 90 more hospitals had filed applications for registration and they were being analyzed by the team.