Mikhail Sheinkman

In the United States, they think that they gave Afghanistan not fish, but fishing rods, so they wound up their own, so as not to interfere with internal showdowns. Mo-reover, if the Taliban are just trying to persuade, then those who have been betrayed will still be haughtily urged on.

Joe Biden, apparently, believes that the more often he repeats: “I do not regret the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan”, the sooner everyone else will also conclude that he really does not regret it. There is no other meaning in these refrains of his. Although everyone understood from the first time that he was indifferent to the fate of those whom they tamed. When even the United States began to call the haste of its army shameful, it happened after a night and secret departure from Bagram, its Supreme Commander, with a blue eye, declared such an escape “dignified and safe”, and the decision about it was “certainly correct.”

And now the Taliban, with the help of captured American weapons, are taking the main cities of the Afghan provinces and, with the speed of captured Ame-rican “Hummers”, are irreversibly approaching Kab-ul. In general, it’s time to mark their military successes with another remark in the fields. “We have spent over a trillion dollars in 20 years. We have trained 300,000 Afghan troops and provided them with modern equipment. They must fight for themselves. For their country.” He would also say: “You have to force yourself,” like that businessman to his impoverished classmate who complained that he had not eaten for several days.

In Washington, they think that they gave Afghanistan not fish, but fishing rods, so they wound up their own, so as not to interfere with internal showdowns. And if the Taliban are just trying to persuade them not to continue the offensive, then those who have been betrayed are still arrogantly urged on, almost accusing them of cowardice. As White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said ahead of her boss’s remarks, “The United States cannot afford to feel frustrated with hostilities from the Afghan army.” But the fact that? Will they start beating her on the principle of barriers in order to somehow increase her motivation? It seems that everything is going exactly to this.

According to Biden, the United States will continue to fulfill its obligations, but only at a safe distance for itself – from the air. This means that they will have to bomb not only terrorists, but everything in a row, since a little more and the Taliban will be here everywhere. And then Biden will have another reason to announce that he will not return here anyway. After all, the trend is the same, however. With each new “reluctance” about retreat, he draws a line between the stages of degradation of the situation in this country. And now the American intelligence is correcting its forecast. Before the fall of Kabul, he says, a maximum of three months, and not at least six months, as previously thought.

Joe reminds the same would-be hairdresser who undertook to shave the client to zero, but after a series of cuts on his head with a cry “I am mediocrity! Mediocrity!” The razor crosses over all his work. And so several times. Biden, however, does not regret anything instead of self-criticism. She does not regret, does not call, does not cry. All will pass. All of these will pass. Let it be a shame, but they will not get back. Although they went from a trillion to a penny.