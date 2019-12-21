She will lose Artist of the Decade award after drinking milk from saucer, says Taylor Swift

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift is reigning over the internet not only owing to her recent feats in her musical career but also over the release of her new film Cats.

And now it appears the 30-year-old singer is having a hard time stepping out of character as she made an appearance in an oddly amusing skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she brought out her inner feline by drinking milk out of a saucer.

The Lover singer was also joined by other bigwigs in the entertainment industry including Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward.

The star-studded skit showed the luminaries flaunting their best impression of cats with their eyes on the prize of the ‘best in show’.

During the short clip, Taylor was seen sipping water out of a flask but was asked instead of drink milk from a saucer. “If you want to drink its over there,” James had said pointing towards the massive saucer filled with milk.

As she dug right into the giant container of milk and crouching down on the floor, Taylor poked fun at herself and the situation as said: “I was just recently named artist of the decade, but after people see me lap up milk from that giant saucer I’m pretty sure they’ll take that away.”

On the other hand, the Taylor Swift-starrer Cats has become the ultimate joke around the globe as it opened to uproariously poor reviews and even bagged one acclaimed reviewer’s first zero-star rating.