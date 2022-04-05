Shehbaz asks COAS, ISI DG to share ‘evidence’ of Opp. leaders’ treason

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has demanded of the Chief of the $and ISI Director General to make public “any evidence” if they have about the “treason” committed by the Opposition leaders.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif asked both respectable military officers to share “minutes” of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in which the “conspiracy letter” was discussed. He said the government was lying about the National Security Committee meeting.

He wondered whether the Army Chief had seen the minutes of National Security Committee meeting.

He called upon the COAS and DG ISI to release a clarification regarding NSC meeting.

He said the former law minister and NA deputy speaker declared 192 MNAs ‘traitors’ under Article 5.

“If we are traitors, then bring evidence,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

Lashing out at the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling, the PML-N president deplored if voting on the no-confidence motion was not held again, then Pakistan would become a banana republic.

He said though early election was opposition’s demand but government announced elections after breaking constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif held that both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan violated the constitution. “The Constitution of Pakistan has been trampled by them,” he added.

