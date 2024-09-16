Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss constitutional amendments

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with PPP delegation led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The delegation included Members of the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab.

During the discussion the prime minister said that for the first time in many years, the inflation rate has dropped to single digits last month.

“The State Bank has reduced the policy rate by 2%, which has further boosted investor confidence in the Pakistani economy,” added the Prime Minister.

“Today, the prices of petroleum products have been further reduced, which is another effort by the government to provide relief to the public,” remarked the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile there was an exchange of views on broadening consultations regarding the proposed constitutional amendment.

“Amending the Constitution and making legislation is the prerogative of Parliament, and Parliament is the supreme institution,” the Prime Minister stated during the conversation with the delegation.

“The 240 million people have given Parliament the mandate to legislate,” said the Prime Minister.

“The purpose of the proposed constitutional amendment is to provide prompt and effective justice to the public,” he added.

Consultations on the constitutional amendment with all political parties will continue, the Prime Minister assured.

It was agreed in the meeting that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior PPP leaders will also play their role in the consultation process.

Efforts will be made to reach a conclusion in the coming days through further discussions and consultations with political parties. The overall political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present at the meeting.