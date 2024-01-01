Shehbaz, Bilawal political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the country’s political situation.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the PPP was a big coalition partner of the government which had consistently supported its initiatives for economic stability.

The prime minister lauded Bilawal Bhutto for floating the idea of ‘Charter of Parliament’ as it would help promote democracy and supremacy of the Parliament. The PPP delegation members Syed Naveed Qamar and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab also commended the government’s policies to bring economic stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan also attended the meeting.