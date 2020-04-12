Shehbaz calls for interest-free loans for media houses

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday demanded the government to provide interest-free loans to the media industry just like it offered assistance to other industries –State Bank announced a loans scheme to tackle the economic slowdown effects.

The PML-N President said media is the fourth pillar of the state and like other industries, media should also be given interest-free loans to pay salaries to their employees. He also demanded the government to clear the outstanding dues of the media.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said Pakistani media has been playing a leading role in the fight against coronavirus and spreading awareness among the public.

“Due to the economic slump for the last 18 months, several media houses have been shut down and many are on the knife edge. Many employees have lost their jobs and media persons are worried about their future. Many families are suffering.” “Free media is indispensable for democracy.

The government should announce an economic package for Pakistan’s media industry immediately,” Shehbaz demanded.

He said that package is mandatory so that the trickle-down effect may not come on to the employees as seen in the last 18 months. “To save the media is just like saving the constitution and the democracy,” he stressed.