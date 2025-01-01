Shehbaz chairs meeting on performance of FBR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On his return from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting on the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He appreciated the ministers and officers on the recent recovery of Rs 34.5 billion by FBR.

He especially commended Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar, Advisor to Prime Minister Syed Tauqir Shah, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal, Secretary Information Ambreen Jan, Chairman FBR Arshad Mehmood Langrial, Director General Intelligence Bureau Fawad Asadullah Khan, Director General FIA Jan Muhammad and officers concerned on the steps taken for this historic recovery. He said, he and the whole nation were thankful to them for attaining benefit of Rs 34.5 billion for the national exchequer.

The recovery of the amount within 24 hours after the decision was commendable, he said adding these best results show that if there was hard work and dedication then success was attainable. He said it was a historic achievement which was only made possible because of a hard-working team. The recovery of Rs 34.5 billion was a good beginning and this was just start of the journey, he added. “We have to form a sustainable system on a permanent basis,” he said adding, “We have to resolve decades of problems by working together.”