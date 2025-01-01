Shehbaz, Erdogan & Aliyev engage in cordial conversation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took a walk in Khankendi following Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

The President of Azerbaijan briefed the Prime Minister and the Turkish President about the history of Khankendi and its historical buildings.

The three leaders engaged in informal and cordial conversation.

During the walk, the three leaders held hands as a gesture of the exemplary fraternal relations and solidarity among Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Later, President Ilham Aliyev personally drove the Prime Minister to Shusha for a luncheon.