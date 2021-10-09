Shehbaz, Fazl demand ‘immediate’ elections in country

LAHORE (NNI): Expressing ‘dismay’ at the prevailing political and economic situation of the country, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country immediately.

Talking to the media after their meeting, Shehbaz and Fazl made it clear that immediate elections were not only their demand, but of all the parties, part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition parties’ alliance.

Both the leaders cursed the rulers for being insensitive towards the issues of ordinary people, and said never ever in the country’s history had such a sorry state of affairs been witnessed. Briefing the newsmen about the meeting he had with Fazl, Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said both of them discussed the future course of action to be taken by the PDM; record inflation, increasing number of dengue patients in the country so much so that now even beds were not available for the patients at hospitals.

“It is unfortunate that the government is still to wake up to the gravity of the situation,” the PML-N president said, and added, “Only by making joint efforts could the issues confronting the country be resolved.”

Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl, who is also PDM president, said he had visited Shehbaz’s home to inquire after him. “PDM means business. We are committed to achieving our goals. The alliance will hold a ‘historic’ public gathering in Faisalabad on October 16 followed by another one in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31,” he informed.

JUI-F chief said all segments of the society were in distress these days. “Poor people, in particular, are not in a position to buy items of essential use,” he lamented. He said PDM wanted to see a strong Pakistan Army.

Fazl was of the view that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not cause that much damage to Pakistan Army that ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan could cause.

Earlier, both JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif discussed the opposition parties’ future strategy with respect to reinvigorating the anti-government movement. Both the leaders also consulted each other on preparing the agenda of PDM’s leaders’ summit. Fixing dates for PDM’s public gatherings in November and December also came under discussion at the meeting.

Similarly, opposition parties’ alliance’s much talked about ‘road caravan’ was also taken up at the meeting. Soon after the meeting, Shehbaz hosted a ‘sumptuous’ dinner in the honour of Fazl. Mutton, fish, Barbeque, Nihari, Biryani and halwa were on the menu.