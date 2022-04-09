Shehbaz for voting on no confidence motion as per SC verdict

ISLAMABAD (APP): Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the Speaker to take up immediately the no confidence motion against the Leader of the House in the light of the Supreme Court decision and put it for voting.

Addressing the floor of the House, he urged the Speaker to run the proceeding of the House as per the Apex Court decision. Today, the Parliament was going to defeat the selected Prime Minister in a constitutional manner, he added.

He also called upon the Speaker to play its constitutional role, to have his name written in the history in golden words and did not follow dictation from anyone.

Shehbaz said, April 7, 2022 (Thursday) would be remembered as a glowing and historic day in the country’s history when the Supreme Court declared null and void the unconstitutional steps of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister and buried doctrine of necessity for ever. The Supreme Court decision had made Pakistan’s future bright, he added.

He also saluted the joint Opposition for struggling against the erroneous ruling. Reading out the court’s decision pertaining to convene the session, he said, the Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 am on Saturday 09.04.2022, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for 03.04.2022 and in terms as stated in, and required by Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007.

If the no confidence motion would be linked with international conspiracy, then whether the longest sit in September 2014 in front of the parliament house which caused delay of Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan was also a part of foreign conspiracy? he questioned.

He went on to say that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif conducted a nuclear test in 1998 by refusing $ 5 billion offer from the then US President Bill Clinton.

