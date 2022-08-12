Shehbaz Gill’s sent to jail

ISLAMABAD (PPI): A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday rejected the police’s request to extend PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand for another 12-days and sent him to Adiyala jail on judicial remand. Shahbaz Gill was produced before the judicial magistrate Umar Shabbir on Friday upon the expiry of his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the police’s investigating officer (IO) submitted an application to the court seeking the extension in Gill’s physical remand for another 12 days. The court, however, rejected the request and sent Mr Gill to jail on judicial remand. Mr Gill was arrested on Tuesday at Banigala Chowk in the capital after a video clip of his remarks made about the army, aired on ARY News, went viral on social media. He was subsequently booked under charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

Another charge of disappearing evidence and giving false information was added on Thursday to the first information report (FIR) registered against Mr Gill.

Meanwhile, a court on Friday granted bail to the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver, a day after she was arrested following a police raid at their house.

The court approved Saira’s bail on the submission of surety bonds of Rs30,000 and order her immediate release. Police on Thursday raided the residence of Shahbaz Gill’s driver to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone to probe the sedition case filed against him. Islamabad Police said that by the time they raided Gill’s assistant Izhar s home he had fled but they took his wife and a relative into custody on charges of rioting, assaulting a police party and theft.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill during his detention wondering at whose behest the latter was being subjected to violence in violation of law and constitution while requesting judiciary to take notice of it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Imran wrote on Friday. “Strongly condemn the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill. Under what law & under who’s orders is this being done? If he broke any law then he shd be given a fair hearing. But just to salvage imported govt of crooks the Constitution & all laws are being violated with impunity.”

“Judiciary needs to take notice of this. Ary’s news editor was picked up violently late night from his home without warrant & a wife with suckling baby picked up illegally bec her husband worked for Gill. A climate of fear is being spread to make ppl kowtow before cabal of crooks.” Earlier on Friday, Shahbaz Gill told the local court that he was being subjected to torture by the authorities claiming that his medical report presented by the police in the court was false as he was not taken for any medical examination.

Related