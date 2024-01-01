Shehbaz hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of parliamentarians from various political parties, expressing gratitude for their cooperation in the government affairs. He highlighted the slowdown in inflation to 9.6% in August 2024, citing it as a testament to the government’s effective economic measures.

“The economic experts are forecasting further decline in the inflation rate during the current month which is a good news for the nation”, he said, recalling that in 2018, they had left the government with a single digit inflation rate. The prime minister attributed the economic progress to the efforts initiated by his last government in April 2022, to save the country from default. The economic team’s efforts had not only stabilized the economy but also put it on a growth trajectory.

The dinner was attended by the members of National Assembly and Senate belonging to the government’s allied parties. The prime minister said while assuming the responsibilities as Khadim-e-Pakistan, he had promised to the people that he would ease their problems at all costs. Now the positive results of economic reforms had started reaching the people, he said adding that it was not possible to achieve the goal of the country’s development without making the life of the common man easier.

As regards the power tariffs, the prime minister said the government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to the low-income segments of the society. He said that the process of right sizing and downsizing in the government offices had been started to reduce the expenditures.

The prime minister, while stressing the need for political stability and continuity in policies, said that everybody should have to get together to steer the country out of the economic quagmire. He also condemned the inappropriate language used by the leaders of a political parties last night. He said terrorism had almost been eliminated from the country under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but unfortunately it was resurging in some parts of the country. He, however, vowed to uproot the menace again.