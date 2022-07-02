Shehbaz inquires after health of Fazl

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday inquired after the health of chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Ittefaq hospital here and presented bouquet to him. The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He directed the hospital administration to ensure best medical treatment for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him over the reforms process in Pakistan Railways and aviation sectors. During the meeting, the political situation in the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was further apprised that implementation of Covid related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being ensured during traveling in railways and airlines and especially on the occasion of Eid.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the death of Mudassar Sultan, a Pakistani citizen, in Saudi Arabia. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he had just learnt about the demise of Mudassar Sultan who was a precious asset for the party.

The Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia had been instructed to bring his body to Pakistan, he further added. The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.