Shehbaz lauds coalition partners for showing maturity and sincerity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded and appreciated the coalition partners for demonstrating maturity, sincerity, dedication, and loyalty for bringing economic stability in the country.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting, he stressed the need for ensuring national unity as it was vital for socio-economic development of the country. The prime minister said the political leadership had set aside all their political differences and worked diligently to bring the country out of crises. He said the coalition government in its 16-month stint, the shortest tenure of a government in the country’s history, endeavoured to serve the people.

The big challenge faced during the period was of flash floods that hit most parts of the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, but the way the federal and provincial governments joined hands to cope with the calamitous situation was worth appreciating, he said. All the institutions, including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) played a crucial role in the rehabilitation process, he added.

The prime minister also thanked Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for BISP Shazia Marri, who worked as a team during the rehabilitation process in the flood hit areas. PM Shehbaz said the government had to face another challenge of high inflation that affected the common man badly. (APP)