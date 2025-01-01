Shehbaz lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the players of the national cricket team were heroes, and the nation expected them to win the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the state-of-the-art renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, he expressed his joy over the completion of the stadium’s renewal within 117 days.

He appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for supervising the stadium’s construction. He congratulated all PCB members and directed the chairman to reward all individuals involved in this significant achievement. The premier remarked that after “Shehbaz Speed,” it was now time for “Mohsin Speed.”

He also lauded the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for its role in the stadium’s up-gradation. Shehbaz Sharif praised the national cricket team for their recent performances and expressed hope that they would become champions of the upcoming Champions Trophy. He also voiced his confidence that Pakistan would defeat India in the tournament, winning the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis.