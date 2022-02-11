Shehbaz likely to meet Chaudhry Brothers

LAHORE (NNI): Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will likely meet the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), a key ally of the PTI government at the centre and in Punjab, on Sunday.

They said Shehbaz will visit the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and inquire after the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The current political developments and the opposition’s planned move to bring a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament will likely come under discussion, the sources said.

They said the PML-N leader will ask for the Chaudhry brothers’ support for the move.

The People’s Party and the PML-N in a recent summit meeting of their leaders had agreed to establish contacts with the government allies.

On Feb 7, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership in Lahore.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the current political situation came under discussion.