Shehbaz meets Biden; thanks him for support

NEW YORK (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US President Joe Biden wherein he thanked him for his sympathy and solidarity for the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the US president expressed condolence over the hundreds of deaths caused by devastating floods and sympathised with the bereaved families, according to a PM Office press release issued on Friday.

The prime minister particularly thanked the US president for his message to the international community for support to the flood-affected Pakistan. He also expressed gratitude to the US government and people over the visit of the USAID’s head to Pakistan as well as for sending the relief goods for flood survivors. The US president resolved to continue supporting Pakistan amidst the difficult humanitarian situation, the press releasea dded.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that as the world leaders continued to show massive sympathy for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, it was the time for the world to translate their solidarity into concrete actions.

The prime minister, who is currently on the US visit to attend 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, referred to his interaction with the world leaders on the sidelines. “As I continued my interaction with world leaders on day 3 of UNGA Session, there has been a massive outpouring of sympathy & solidarity with Pakistan on flood disaster. Time has come for world to translate this solidarity into concrete action to help Pakistan overcome this crisis,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister, who is about to address the UNGA session today, has been urging the world for debt relief to Pakistan to enable the country overcome the challenging situation, caused by the climate change-induced floods.

