Shehbaz moves LHC for name removal from blacklist

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for removal of his name from the blacklist.

In his petition, Shehbaz Sharif submitted after getting bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, he went abroad and came back.

He submitted that he again wanted to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name in the blacklist. He submitted that the act was a violation of fundamental rights. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for removing his name from the blacklist.

Shehbaz Sharif had also obtained bail from the LHC in money laundering reference.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the plea on May 7.