Shehbaz praises Bilawal for exposing India on Europe, US diplomatic tour

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has applauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and his delegation for their successful diplomatic tour to the United States and Europe and exposing recent India’s propaganda against Pakistan.

He was talking to a Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed the Prime Minister about the meetings of the diplomatic delegation, sent by Pakistan to the United States and Europe.

The Prime Minister also hosted dinner in the honour of the Pakistani diplomatic delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended the entire delegation for effective and excellent representation of Pakistan’s stance at the global level.

Shehbaz Sharif said the delegation fought Pakistan’s case with great national zeal and returned victorious.

He, while mentioning the delegation members Sherry Rehman, Dr. Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua, and delegation head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the delegation presented Pakistan’s position in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe with great national spirit, and it is being acknowledged in the entire world.

The Prime Minister highly praised the delegation saying that they presented the events beginning from Pahalgam incident to the Indus Waters Treaty in a correct perspective.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, the prayers of the nation and the military prowess of our brave armed forces, India had to pay a heavy price for its unjustified war hysteria.

Turning to the Federal Budget for next fiscal year, the Prime Minister said the government has tried its level best to provide relief to all sections of society, including salaried workers in the budget.

He thanked all the coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, for their cooperation in budget preparation.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that under the guidance, cooperation and suggestions of the delegation members, the government will be emerge successful at all internal and external challenges.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant Talha Burki and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were also present in the dinner.