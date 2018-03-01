Shehbaz rejects Imran’s allegations, vows to leave politics if proven guilty

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday rejected all allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by Imran Khan, clarifying that the Lahore Metro Bus project was made in Rs 30 billion while the PTI chief accused him of Rs 70 billion corruption.

Speaking to a press conference in Lahore, the chief minister of Punjab admitted he knew Javed Sadiq but denied taking any commission worth Rs 27 billion from the person who Imran called Shehbaz’s front man.

He recalled that Imran had also accused him of offering Rs 10 billion through a mutual friend. “I sent him a notice. Neither Imran Khan nor his lawyer came to court,” he added.

Shehbaz promised to resign if he is declared guilty, adding that “Imran should sit on a shrine upon being proven a liar”. He called Faisal Subhan a fictional character created by the PTI chairman.

Shehbaz Sharif promised to part ways with politics if the allegations of Imran Khan are proven right. He recalled that he had issued a defamatory notice to the PTI chief after which there was no reply from neither him nor his lawyer.

Talking to media after the hearing of attack cases against him on Feb 26, Imran Khan had urged anti-terrorism court to also summon Shehbaz Sharif as Chinese company officer Subhan had revealed corruption was carried out during Multan metrobus project.

