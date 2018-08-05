Shehbaz requests ECP vote re-count on NA-249

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-count on NA-249 (Karachi).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Faisal Vawda won against Shehbaz on the constituency. Vawda received 35,344 votes while Shehbaz managed to bag 34,626.

Shehbaz in his request filed through Barrister Zafarullah maintained that the vote count was not done appropriately and the returning officer manipulated the form 45. The PML-N president said that the difference between rejected votes and the margin of winning votes is marginal.

He requested the ECP to null and void the polls held on the constituency and to not issue the notification of election result.

