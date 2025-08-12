Shehbaz Sharif, Aimal Wali Khan discuss overall political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today and invited him to attend the All Parties Conference being organized by the Awami National Party.

The Prime Minister directed to constitute a committee to represent the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at the All Parties Conference.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan extended felicitations to the Prime Minister on the occasion of the Independence Day.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country.