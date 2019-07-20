Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has appeared before accountability court as it resumed hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to details, as the hearing underway, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly tells court that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is aiming at defaming him, but it has in fact smeared Pakistan.

Judge Muhammad Wasim Akhtar presided over the proceedings in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that fake news was published against him in a foreign newspaper claiming that he embezzled earthquake funds. “May Allah always keep me away from such money,” he stressed.

He affirmed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should file a case against him and bring him to the court if he really has embezzled the money.

The court inquired about Hamza Shahbaz, to which the anti-corruption watchdog prosecutor replied that he could not be produced before the court as he is on judicial remand and being interrogated in assets case by the bureau.

Hamza Shahbaz’s counsel argued that it is violation of court orders to not present his client. The accountability court directed the anti-graft agency to produce Hamza Shahbaz in the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till August 1.