Shehbaz Sharif appears before FIA

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of money laundering through a sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of the FIA questioned him for more than an hour.

However, the Federal Investigation Agency team decided to summon Shehbaz Sharif again as he failed satisfy.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had obtained pre-arrest interim bail on

Monday (yesterday) from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid the arrest during the hearing today.