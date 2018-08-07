Shehbaz Sharif contacts SHC against PTI’s victory in NA-249

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the results of NA-249 constituency of Karachi in the Sindh High Court on Tuesday.

PML-N president requested for a vote recount in NA-249 constituency.

The petition stated that there were massive irregularities and a vote recount should be ordered in the constituency.

The SHC approved Shehbaz’s petition for an urgent hearing of the petition. The hearing of the petition is expected to be conducted today.

Earlier on Sunday, Shehbaz requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct a recount in NA-249.

PTI’s Faisal Vawda won against Shehbaz from the constituency during the July 25 polls. Vawda had received 35,344 votes while Shehbaz bagged 34,626 votes.

