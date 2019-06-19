Shehbaz Sharif criticizes govt for its economic policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the PTI led government for its economic policies.

This he said while addressing on Wednesday in the national assembly during budget session. Shehbaz called for collective efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges.

Former CM Punjab also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan remarks that he would not spare Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The opposition leader took an exception to PTI for its ten month performance saying the hike in prices added to the woes of common man.

He said the PTI had made big claims of turning around the economy and bringing revolution in the lives of people but it failed to deliver.

Sharif said the government’s policies have resulted in closure of factories and industries which have rendered millions of people jobless.

Recalling the performance of PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif said it addressed enormous challenges such as that of load shedding and terrorism and achieved growth rate of five point eight percent and brought the inflation to the record three percent.

On a point of order, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded speaker issue e production orders for detained MNAs including former President Asif Ali Zardari so that they could participate in the budget session.

Both opposition and treasury benches listened to Shehbaz Sharif’s lengthy speech without any protest.

According to reports, the clam in the National Assembly was result of talks between the opposition and government representatives to ensure the smooth proceedings.