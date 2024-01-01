Shehbaz Sharif departs to attend UNGA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed to attend United National General Assembly (UNGA) session from Islamabad today (Saturday).

Shehbaz Sharif would stop in London before traveling to the New York. In New York the Prime Minister would to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

He would be accompanied by Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb and Information Minister Atta Tarar. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would not be able to join the Prime Minister in the U.S.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Ishaq Dar would remain in Pakistan due to diplomatic commitments and preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The spokesperson confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif’s schedule to participate in the UN General Assembly remains unchanged.