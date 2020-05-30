Shehbaz Sharif expresses concern over rise of coronavirus cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed concerns over 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus within 24 hours.

Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, has said that coronavirus is spreading because of government’s thoughtlessness and rising death rate from deadly virus has proven suspicions of doctors, experts and analysts.

The opposition leader also demanded a meeting of Council of Common Interests to completely reconsider government’s strategy and warned that negligence could result in a huge tragedy.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concerns over deaths of doctors from coronavirus and prayed for forgiveness of all victims of the virus.

While criticizing PTI’s steps against locusts and coronavirus, former CM Punjab said that government’s strategy of stopping locusts with drums and maintaining silence on deaths from coronavirus has completely failed.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif self-quarantined himself after his Office Secretary tested positive for the novel coronavirus.