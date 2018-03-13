Shehbaz Sharif formally elected President of PML-N

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Main Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally elected as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The decision was taken during a session of Central General Council in Islamabad.

Later, former Prime Minister Nawaz addressed a gathering of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central General Council in the capital and stated his political opponents must acknowledge if the federally ruling party is succeeding in its policies on different fronts.

He rhetorically said that the party’s manifesto would now have words that call for elements to respect the vote of people. He said that it was a challenge for the government of PML-N to manage the affairs when it came to power in 2013.

While talking further about Senate chairman polls that Sadiq Sanjrani, a joint opposition-backed candidate, Nawaz said that PML-N won despite defeat and the opposition was beaten despite victory. Former president of PML-N said that the federal government worked day and night to overcome energy crisis and ended power outages across the country.

He complained that he was disqualified on for bogus reasons after he was elected as the premier by crores of people in General Elections 2013. Leaders of PML-N deliberated over the challenges faced by Pakistan and came up with solution in four years, Nawaz claimed. He accredited PML-N with successfully fighting terrorism in Pakistan.

Earlier a meeting of Central General Council formally elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif as the president of the political organisation after Nawaz Sharif was ordered to step down in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan as the dictation reads that a disqualified lawmaker could not serve as the head of a political party.

Advertisements