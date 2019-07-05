Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza appears before court in Ramzan sugar mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the accountability court, hearing the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, on Friday.

According to details, the hearing of the case will be done under judge Naeem Arshad Malik. Strict security measures have been put in place around the court premises.

Both Shehbaz and son Hamza have been earlier indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption reference. The father and son duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The National Accountability Bureau in February had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.