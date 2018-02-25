Shehbaz Sharif masterminded bureaucrats’ strike in Punjab: Aitzaz Ahsan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that the strike of bureaucrats against the arrest of Ahad Cheema is ‘rebellion against Pakistan’.

He blamed that the federal government and Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif are involved in the strike.

Talking to the media, the veteran lawyer said that the officers on strike seem to be the apples of Punjab government’s eye. He remarked that they are spoiled brats and that this is only the second time that public servants have gone on strike.

He demanded that all those on strike should be arrested and cases lodged against them for violating service rules and rebelling against the state institutions.

The PPP also asked whether if Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of thieves. Ahsan termed Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif as the “spoiled and loved”. “They want judges like Malik Qayyum and officers like Ahad Cheema,” he said.

