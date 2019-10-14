Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss Azadi March on Oct 15

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal has said that Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 15 to discuss the Azadi March, on Monday.

The General secretary of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has welcomed the incarcerated Nawaz Sharif’s suggestions regarding Azadi March however, JUI-F will review the recommendations during its policy committee meeting tomorrow.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that former PM Nawaz Sharif had called on all opposition parties to participate in the march. He further said that there is no rift in the ranks of PML-N on the issue of Azadi March..

On Sunday, a delegation of PML-N had held meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and handed him a letter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif in the letter had reiterated his support to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for anti-government movement called Azadi March.