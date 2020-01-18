Shehbaz Sharif questions wheat stock shortage in country

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif slammed the surge in prices of wheat flour across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President urged the government to reveal the truth on why Pakistan was faced with a shortage of the basic food commodity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was the right of the people to know what happened to wheat stocks of the country.

The opposition leader said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan should take strict action against those involved in creating the conundrum and resolve the matter on an urgent basis.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the surge in flour prices across Pakistan, sources privy to the development claimed.

Sources went on to claim that Jehangir Tareen along with Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar have been designated with the task for an immediate resolution to the problem.

The federal government is mulling releasing 1 lac ton of wheat from the quota of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

Sources also went on to claim that the government is looking to import 3 lac tonnes worth of wheat in the year 2020.