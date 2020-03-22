Shehbaz Sharif returns Pakistan after four-month stay in London

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport from London on Sunday morning.

The opposition leader, later left for his home city Lahore from Islamabad and reached at his residence in Model Town in the provincial capital city.

Party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb received the PML-N president at Islamabad airport.

Shehbaz Sharif’s screening test was held at airport and he submitted health declaration form to the health department officials.

Health officials allowed the opposition politician leaving the airport after his body temperature found normal.

Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after a four-month long stay in London.

In his first message on social media after his arrival, Sharif said that he has reached Islamabad and advised compatriots to keep distance from each other and remained at home.

In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier said the PML-N leader has decided to return to the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport, slated to depart at 16:40 (GMT) on Saturday and is expected to land in Islamabad at 5:30 am on Sunday, the statement said.

This was one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that allowed to touch down Pakistan as all international flights have been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying cases of COVID-19.

It is to be mentioned here that 733 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan to date.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 396 COVID-19 cases with 137 in Punjab.