Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan Sunday morning

LONDON: Opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan Sunday morning after a prolonged stay in London.

According to family sources, Shehbaz will travel from London to Islamabad on Pakistan International Airlines flight PK786. According to the Islamabad Airport website, the flight from London is scheduled to land at 5:30am. Shehbaz left for London’s Heathrow airport after saying goodbye to his mother and elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Before his departure, Shehbaz said he wanted to stay in London till the surgery of Mian Nawaz Sharif but has to go back to Pakistan due to the deepening coronavirus crisis.

He said flight operation was also getting suspended so he decided to go back to the country on the directions of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif is returning to the country after he went to London accompanying Nawaz Sharif for his medical treatment.

He will return to the country after spending 124 days in England. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed the return of the PML-N president. Shehbaz was facing strong criticism from political rivals and also there were concerns within the party ranks who demanded his immediate returns.

There were also reports of defections in the PML-N ranks due to the prolonged stay of Sharif brothers in England that was causing uncertainty in his party and supporters alike. It may be mentioned, that earlier in the day Shehbaz Sharif has urged government to go for a complete shutdown in wake of coronavirus crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif is famous for his handling of health crisis during the dengue spread as Punjab CM and upon return he may be given a role to advise Punjab government how to combat with the coronavirus threat.