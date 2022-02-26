Shehbaz Sharif says will bring no-confidence motion against government at right time

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PDM had decided in principle to bring a no-confidence motion against government.

While talking to media after his meeting with Balochistan National Party leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal at his Model Town residence in Lahore on Saturday, the opposition leader in National Assembly said that he talked to the BNP chief on the no-trust move.

He was of the view that the level of corruption had crossed all boundaries and the opposition was trying hard to make the no-trust move against government successful.

On the matter of granting rights to small provinces, Shehbaz held that the PML-N believed that the federal government should protect their rights. He said Punjab should come forward and embrace the smaller provinces.

Talking on the occasion, Mengal said they held talks on the issue of no-confidence motion. He said that it was necessary to get rid of this government which brought disaster instead of ‘change’ (Tabdili).

The Baloch leader said that they were all part of the PDM.

He rued that Balochistan had been ignored and the biggest problem of the province was missing persons.

“If someone has done something wrong, he should be produced before the court,” he held.

Earlier, BNP Chief Mengal called on Shehbaz Sharif. The Baloch leader was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the place of junior Sharif.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly has invited the BNP Chief.

Both the leaders held discussion on the current political situation, inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and other grave problems being faced by public.

They also talked about the planned no-trust motion against government which they believe is the demand of the nation.

They exchanged views on the future strategy of opposition in order to exert more pressure on government which is already facing a full frontal assault by the opposition in the shape of long marches and looming no-trust motion.